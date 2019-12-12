Heat's KZ Okpala: Assigned to G League
Okpala was assigned to the G League on Thursday.
Tuesday, Okpala saw his first NBA action since Oct. 27. However, the team has opted to send him down to the G League, where he'll likely spend most of the year.
