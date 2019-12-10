Play

Okpala (Achilles) is available to play in Tuesday's matchup against Atlanta, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Tuesday will mark the first game in a while that the rookie is active, as Okpala had been dealing with an Achilles strain. Okpala is a long shot to crack the rotation however, as he has just played in two games so far this season, logging one minute of action in each.

