Heat's KZ Okpala: Back in G League
The Heat assigned Okpala to the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Monday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
After playing a career-high 21 minutes and contributing seven points, four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in Friday's loss to the Kings, Okpala dropped back out of the Heat's rotation during Sunday's 115-109 loss to the Kings. With both Jimmy Butler (shoulder) and Tyler Herro (foot) potentially in line to suit up Monday against the Warriors, Okpala's path to playing time at the NBA level was about to become even more blocked.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...