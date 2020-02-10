The Heat assigned Okpala to the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Monday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

After playing a career-high 21 minutes and contributing seven points, four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in Friday's loss to the Kings, Okpala dropped back out of the Heat's rotation during Sunday's 115-109 loss to the Kings. With both Jimmy Butler (shoulder) and Tyler Herro (foot) potentially in line to suit up Monday against the Warriors, Okpala's path to playing time at the NBA level was about to become even more blocked.