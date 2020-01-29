Heat's KZ Okpala: Dominating outing Tuesday
Okpala provide 19 points (7-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, five blocks, three steals and two assists during Tuesday's loss at Agua Caliente.
Okpala continued his dominate overall play in the G League this season by tallying a team-high offensively while making many additional statistical contributions including five blocks. The Stanford product is currently averaging 11.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per outing.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...