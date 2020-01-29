Okpala provide 19 points (7-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, five blocks, three steals and two assists during Tuesday's loss at Agua Caliente.

Okpala continued his dominate overall play in the G League this season by tallying a team-high offensively while making many additional statistical contributions including five blocks. The Stanford product is currently averaging 11.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per outing.