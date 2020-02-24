Heat's KZ Okpala: Double figures for third straight
Okpala added 11 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals during Saturday's win over the Blue.
Okpala reached the 10-point mark for the ninth time in the past 10 contests, as the forward managed 57.1 percent shooting overall from the floor during Saturday's victory. The rookie from Stanford is currently averaging 11.7 points and 7.1 rebounds in the G League this season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...