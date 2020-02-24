Okpala added 11 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals during Saturday's win over the Blue.

Okpala reached the 10-point mark for the ninth time in the past 10 contests, as the forward managed 57.1 percent shooting overall from the floor during Saturday's victory. The rookie from Stanford is currently averaging 11.7 points and 7.1 rebounds in the G League this season.