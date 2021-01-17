Okpala recorded 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, a rebound and an assist across 27 minutes in Saturday's 120-100 loss to the Pistons

Okpala was a surprise start from Erik Spoelstra Saturday. As a rookie, the Stanford product logged only five games with the Heat, and personal reasons left him out of bubble action in Orlando. The backcourt depth chart leaves little room for Okpala to have any impact, but he's only an injury away from a larger role. His apt three-point shooting on Saturday could earn him additional playing time.