Okpala (COVID-19 protocols) will not be available for Tuesday's game against the Suns.

The Heat haven't released any further details, but it looks like Okpala has landed in the league's health and safety protocols for the second time this season. As a result, he'll likely be unavailable for multiple games as the Heat move through a three-game Week 14. Okpala was a DNP-coach's decision in Sunday's loss to the Pacers.