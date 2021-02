Okpala recorded zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over eight minutes in Friday's 124-116 win over the Jazz.

Okpala hasn't been part of Miami's rotation recently, but he had his highest minutes total in nearly a month during Friday's win. He failed to convert on either of his field goal attempts, but he had some success on the boards. However, Okpala is unlikely to be very relevant in fantasy in the near future.