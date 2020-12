Okpala scored 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-10 3PT, 0-1 FT), had five rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block in 34 minutes of Friday's 117-105 preseason win over Toronto.

Okpala drew the start with Jimmy Butler being rested and did not disappoint as he scored a team-high 24 points in a team-high 34 minutes. Despite the strong performance, the forward is unlikely to see much usage during the regular season as a depth option for Miami.