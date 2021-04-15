Okpala played six minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Heat's 123-106 loss to the Nuggets, recording one rebound and one assist.

Okpala ended up seeing light minutes in both games of the Heat's back-to-back set after he had been sidelined for nearly three weeks while waiting to clear the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocol. With the exception of Victor Oladipo (knee), all of the Heat's key wings and forwards are healthy, so Okpala doesn't look like he'll see many opportunities in the foreseeable future.