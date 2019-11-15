Heat's KZ Okpala: Missing Saturday's game
Okpala (Achilles) will not play Saturday against the Pelicans, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Okpala has been sidelined since Oct. 29 as a result of a left Achilles strain. He remains day-to-day, with his next chance to play arriving Wednesday against the Cavaliers.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.