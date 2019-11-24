Heat's KZ Okpala: Out again Monday
Okpala (Achilles) will remain out Monday against the Hornets.
Okpala is still nursing a strained left Achilles, and the Heat are already listing the rookie as "out" on their game notes ahead of Monday's contest. Okpala has not been a part of the regular rotation this season.
