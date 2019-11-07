Heat's KZ Okpala: Out again Thursday
Okpala (Achilles) will not play Thursday against he Suns, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Okpala is still nursing an Achilles injury and will miss a fifth straight game as a result. He's appeared in just two games this season, tallying a lone one rebound across two minutes.
