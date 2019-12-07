Okpala (Achilles) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Okpala has yet to play after suffering an Achilles injury on October 27th against Timberwolves, and it looks as though the injury will continue to keep him out. While the injury has been devastating for the rookie, the Heat have performed well in his absence, as the team is 16-6 on the season and are undefeated at home.