Heat's KZ Okpala: Out Thursday
Okpala (Achilles) Jeff Goodman of Stadium Thursday against Cleveland.
It'll be the rookie's eight straight missed contest, as he continues to battle back from a left Achilles sprain. The depleted Miami Heat will presumably start Meyers Leonard at power forward Thursday, with Kelly Olynyk serving as backup.
