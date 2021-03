Okpala managed just five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and five rebounds in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 113-98 victory over Cleveland.

Okpala shifted back to the bench with Bam Adebayo making his return after four games on the sideline. Even as a member of the opening unit, Okpala was not a standard league fantasy asset and so his relevance takes an even bigger hit with this relegation.