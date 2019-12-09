Play

Okpala (Achilles) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against Atlanta, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The rookie has been battling an Achilles injury for a majority of the season and has only seemed the court in two contests. Even if he's ultimately deemed available Tuesday, Okpala will likely not crack the rotation, as he is buried on the Heat's depth chart.

