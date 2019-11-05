Heat's KZ Okpala: Remains out Tuesday
Okpala (Achilles) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Okpala will miss his fourth straight matchup due to an Achilles injury. His next chance to return will come Thursday in Phoenix.
