Heat's KZ Okpala: Remains out Wednesday
Okpala (coach's decision) will remain out for Wednesday summer league game against the Timberwolves, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Okpala won't see action in Wednesday's summer league matchup with Minnesota despite signing a multi-year deal with the Heat on Tuesday. The second-round pick isn't dealing with an injury but is being held out in order to give him time to catch up with the team's core schemes. It's unclear if he'll see the floor prior to the end of Vegas summer league on July 15th.
