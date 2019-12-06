Okpala (Achilles) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Wizards.

The Heat haven't offered up a firm target date for Okpala's NBA debut since he was diagnosed with a left Achilles' tendon strain shortly after the preseason concluded, merely listing him as out in the official games notes ahead of each of their first 22 games of the regular season. Considering Okpala hasn't even been cleared for a rehab assignment in the G League, it's probably safe to conclude that he's viewed as out indefinitely or week-to-week rather than day-to-day. Once he's healthy again, the rookie second-round pick isn't expected to crack the deep Miami rotation.