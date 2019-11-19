Heat's KZ Okpala: Remains sidelined
Okpala (Achilles) will remain out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Okpala hasn't taken the court since Oct. 27 due to a lingering Achilles injury. His next opportunity to return will come Friday in Chicago.
