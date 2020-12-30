Okpala played 27 minutes off the bench and totaled three points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal Tuesday in the Heat's 144-97 loss to the Bucks.

Okpala turned some heads with his play during the preseason, but he found himself outside of the rotation for the Heat's first two games of the regular season. However, with the Heat falling behind big early Tuesday and two key forwards sitting out in Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Andre Iguodala (rest), Okpala had the opportunity to make his 2020-21 debut. While Okpala didn't light it up, he notably opened the second half with the starters, and he could the chance to work with the top unit in Wednesday's rematch with the contest. Iguodala is due to return, but Butler is set to miss a second straight game.