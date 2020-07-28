Coach Erik Spoelstra ruled Okpala out ahead of Tuesday's scrimmage with the Grizzlies due to Achilles tendinitis, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The Achillies issue has limited Okpala's activity in practice of late and kept him out of the Heat's previous scrimmage Saturday against the Jazz, but Spoelstra doesn't seem concerned that the injury is a long-term concern. Spoelstra said he's hopeful that Okpala will be able to put in a full practice Thursday, which would likely make the rookie available when the Heat resume their season Saturday against the Nuggets.