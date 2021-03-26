site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Heat's KZ Okpala: Still in protocols
Okpala (COVID-19 protocols) will not play Friday against the Hornets.
Okpala will miss a fourth straight game due to health and safety protocols. It's not clear when he'll return.
