Heat's KZ Okpala: Still not playing
Okpala (coach's decision) signed a multi-year contract with the Heat on Sunday.
The terms of Okpala's deal aren't known, but Miami's decision to sign the second-round pick out of Stanford suggests he'll likely begin his career in the NBA rather than in the G League or overseas. The signing comes despite Okpala having yet to make his summer-league debut, as he'll remain unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Magic in Las Vegas, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. The forward isn't dealing with an injury, but the Heat are instead eager to have him spend more time getting familiar with the club's core schemes in an observational role before thrusting him into game action. It's unclear if he'll get the chance to make his summer debut before the Vegas league officially ends July 15.
