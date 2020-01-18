Heat's KZ Okpala: Tallies monster double-double
Okpala tallied 22 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block during Friday's loss at Northern Arizona.
Okpala was dominate in just about every aspect of the floor Friday, as the forward flooded the box score including season-highs in points and rebounds to mark his first double-double in the G League this season. The rookie out of Stanford is currently dropping 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per outing with the Skyforce.
