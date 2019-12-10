Heat's KZ Okpala: Upgraded to probable
Okpala (Achilles) is now being considered probable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Okpala hasn't taken the court since Oct. 27 due to an Achilles injury, though it appears he'll be available for Tuesday's matchup off the bench. The team will likely wait until closer to tipoff to officially clear him for action.
