Heat's KZ Okpala: Won't play Friday
Okpala (Achilles) remains out for Friday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
A left Achilles strain keeps Okpala out for a sixth straight contest. His next chance to return is Tuesday against the Pistons.
