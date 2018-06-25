Nnoko will play with the Heat's summer league team, Nicola Lupo of Sportando reports.

Nnoko spent the 2017-18 campaign in the G-League, starting all 49 games he played in and posting averages of 14.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 blocks across 32.6 minutes. The 6-foot-10 big man went on to earn G League Defensive Player of the Year honors, which makes him an intriguing prospect for the Heat to evaluate during the summer league. With a strong showing, Nnoko could earn a training camp invite.