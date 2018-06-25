Heat's Landry Nnoko: Earns summer league invite from Miami
Nnoko will play with the Heat's summer league team, Nicola Lupo of Sportando reports.
Nnoko spent the 2017-18 campaign in the G-League, starting all 49 games he played in and posting averages of 14.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 blocks across 32.6 minutes. The 6-foot-10 big man went on to earn G League Defensive Player of the Year honors, which makes him an intriguing prospect for the Heat to evaluate during the summer league. With a strong showing, Nnoko could earn a training camp invite.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....