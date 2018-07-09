Nnoko had 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-4 FT) and 13 rebounds in Sunday's summer league loss to the Hornets.

Nnoko did not play in the Heat's first game in Vegas, but he burst onto the scene with a double-double in 30 minutes Sunday. The Clemson product will look to continue his strong play when the Heat finish up opening-round play Tuesday night against Utah.