Heat's Landry Nnoko: Pulls down 13 boards in loss to Hornets
Nnoko had 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-4 FT) and 13 rebounds in Sunday's summer league loss to the Hornets.
Nnoko did not play in the Heat's first game in Vegas, but he burst onto the scene with a double-double in 30 minutes Sunday. The Clemson product will look to continue his strong play when the Heat finish up opening-round play Tuesday night against Utah.
