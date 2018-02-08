Heat's Luke Babbitt: Dealt to Heat

Babbitt was traded to the Heat on Thursday in exchange for Okaro White, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Babbitt had, for the most part, fallen out of the Hawks rotation after being a key member early on in the season. He'll now return to familiar territory, as Babbitt spent the 2016-17 season in Miami, but this time around, given that the Heat currently boast plenty of frontcourt depth, Babbitt is not likely to see much of a role in South Beach.