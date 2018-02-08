Heat's Luke Babbitt: Dealt to Heat
Babbitt was traded to the Heat on Thursday in exchange for Okaro White, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Babbitt had, for the most part, fallen out of the Hawks rotation after being a key member early on in the season. He'll now return to familiar territory, as Babbitt spent the 2016-17 season in Miami, but this time around, given that the Heat currently boast plenty of frontcourt depth, Babbitt is not likely to see much of a role in South Beach.
More News
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...