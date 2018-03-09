Heat's Luke Babbitt: DNP-Coach's Decision in Thursday's win
Babbitt did not see the floor during Thursday's 108-99 win over the 76ers.
Babbitt was expected to return to a reserve role with Tyler Johnson rejoining the starting five. However, it was not clear that Babbitt would remain on the bench for the entire contest. Through 44 appearances in 2017-18, he is averaging 5.8 points (45.5 FG, 42.1 3Pt, 77.3 FT), 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 threes, 0.6 assists, 0.2 steals, and 0.1 blocks in 14.8 minutes per game.
