Heat's Malik Newman: Signs deal with Miami
Newman and the Heat agreed on a contract Friday, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
While the terms of the deal have not been disclosed, the contract is likely for training camp. Undrafted this June after two years at Kansas, Newman appeared in five summer league games for the Lakers, totaling 16 points in 48.5 minutes. Last season, he was honored as the Big 12 Tournament's Most Outstanding Player.
