Heat's Marcus Lee: Misses practice with calf injury
Lee sat out Thursday's practice due to a calf injury, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Lee is currently on a camp deal and can't afford to miss much, if any, practice time, so this a tough blow for the rookie out of California. The exact severity is unclear at this point in time, but look for Lee to push for a return as soon as possible. The Heat open up the preseason schedule Sunday against the Spurs and Lee can be considered questionable for the time being. He'll be a long shot to make the final roster no matter what.
