Heat's Marcus Lee: No longer on injury report
Lee is no longer listed on the injury report for Sunday's game, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Lee was not listed on the injury report for Sunday's preseason opener against the Spurs. Previously, the rookie was nursing a calf injury which made him miss practice Thursday although it didn't seem too significant.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...