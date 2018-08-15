Heat's Marcus Lee: Signs camp deal with Miami

Lee signed a training camp contract with the Heat on Wednesday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Lee went unselected during the 2018 NBA Draft after three years at Kentucky and one at California. He landed a summer league spot on the Cavaliers' team, averaging 6.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks across 15.9 minutes.

