Morris (hip) will warm up with the intention of playing Sunday in Game 1 of the Heat's first-round playoff series with the Hawks.

One of five players listed as questionable or probable in advance of the Heat's postseason opener, Morris should be good to go as long as his hip doesn't prove too bothersome during pregame warmups. Though he's ostensibly healthy heading into Game 1, Morris isn't a safe bet to be included in head coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation.