Heat's Matt Farrell: Reels in summer league invite
Farrell will participate in summer league with the Heat, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Farrell, who spent his junior and senior campaigns as Notre Dame's starting point guard, didn't hear his name called during the 2018 NBA Draft. Last season, he averaged 16.3 points, 5.5 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 41.0 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from beyond the arc. The 22-year-old will look to make a positive impression and secure an NBA roster spot.
