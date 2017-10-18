Heat's Matt Williams: Active for Heat on Wednesday
Williams, who is on a two-way contract, is active for the Heat on Wednesday, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Though Williams is active, it seems unlikely he'll see significant run. On the depth chart, he's behind the likes of Dion Waiters, Tyler Johnson, Wayne Ellington and other reserves.
