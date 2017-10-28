Williams was assigned to the G-League on Saturday, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Williams stuck with the Heat through the first week-and-a-half of the regular season but he'll now head to the Sioux Falls Skyforce for an opportunity to see regular playing time in a game setting. Williams is one of the Heat's two-way contract players.

