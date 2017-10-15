Williams will remain with the Heat on a two-way contract.

Williams joined the Heat for training camp on a non-guaranteed deal and while he didn't have an overly impressive preseason, he did show plenty of upside in practice and the team likes his potential. Instead of using a regular roster spot on Williams, they'll instead convert his contract to a two-way deal, which means he'll be able to spend up to 45 days with the Heat during the season, while working closely with the team's G-League affiliate for the rest of the time. That should aid in his development, though it means he's not going to be a relevant fantasy player. Williams is most known for his three-point shooting ability.