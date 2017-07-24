Williams signed a contract with the Heat on Monday.

Terms of the contract have yet to be disclosed, but it's likely a non-guaranteed deal that will give Williams a chance to attend the team's training camp. He had a solid showing in both the Orlando and Las Vegas Summer Leagues, averaging a combined 9.9 points and 2.6 rebounds across eight games. The former Central Florida guard failed to be selected during the 2017 NBA Draft and is a long shot to make the Heat's final roster.