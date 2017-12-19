Williams will be recalled from the G-League in time for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Williams has spent the majority of this season with the Heat's G-League affiliate, playing in 16 games and averaging 9.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 30.2 minutes. Those aren't necessarily impressive numbers for that level of competition, though he'll still rejoin the Heat for his second stint at the big league level this season. Williams will likely be nothing more than emergency depth with starting point guard Goran Dragic dealing with an elbow injury.