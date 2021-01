Harkless (COVID-19 protocols) will play Saturday against the Pistons, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Between a forearm injury and protocols, Harkless has missed the past four games. However, he'll be able to return Saturday and could see a slightly expanded role given the absences of Jimmy Butler (COVID-19 protocols), Tyler Herro (neck), Meyers Leonard (shoulder) and Avery Bradley (COVID-19 protocols).