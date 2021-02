Harkless (thigh) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Rockets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

A bruised quad kept Harkless out of the last nine games, but he'll make his return to active status Thursday. Due in part to injuries and COVID-19-related absences all over the Heat's roster, it's been difficult to gauge Harkless' role with the team thus far. He's started three of his eight appearances, but he's also logged fewer than 10 minutes in five of those games.