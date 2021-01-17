Harkless (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) was available off the bench in Saturday's game against the Pistons, but he didn't see the court in the Heat's 120-100 loss.

Harkless had missed the Heat's last two games due to the NBA's health and safety protocol before receiving clearance to suit up Saturday. Even in a blowout, Harkless was unable to pick up garbage-time run, signaling that he's firmly on the outside of head coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation. Harkless' chances of finding minutes will only become more difficult once Jimmy Butler (health and safety protocols) and Tyler Herro (neck) make their respective returns.