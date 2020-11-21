Harkless and the Heat have come to terms on a one-year, $3.6 million deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Harkless started the 2019-20 season on the Clippers before getting dealt to the Knicks. All-in-all he averaged 5.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.5 triples across 23.0 minutes between both teams. He will now bring a veteran presence to the Heats' bench where he is expected to help provide depth at forward.