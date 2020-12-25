Harkless will move to the bench for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Harkless got the starting nod against the Magic on Wednesday, but the Heat will go with Meyers Leonard alongside Bam Adebayo on Friday. Harkless had three points, two rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes Wednesday.
More News
-
Heat's Maurice Harkless: Starting opening night•
-
Heat's Maurice Harkless: Headed to South Beach•
-
Knicks' Maurice Harkless: Season-high 17 points in loss•
-
Knicks' Maurice Harkless: Joins starting lineup•
-
Knicks' Maurice Harkless: Will remain with Knicks•
-
Knicks' Maurice Harkless: Quiet in 25 minutes•