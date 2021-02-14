Harkless (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Saturday in the Heat's 112-94 loss to the Jazz.

Harkless hasn't made an appearance for the Heat since Jan. 23, but he's at least healthy again after missing just under three weeks with a bruised thigh. The forward was cleared to play in Thursday's 101-94 win over the Rockets as well as Saturday's contest, but he was held out of head coach Erik Spoelstra's 10-man rotation in both games. Look for that to remain the norm for Harkless for the foreseeable future, and his path to playing time will only become more muddled once the Heat get Goran Dragic (ankle) and Avery Bradley (calf) back from injuries.