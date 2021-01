Harkless (COVID-19 protocols) will remain out for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Harkless will miss both Tuesday's and Thursday's matchups against the Sixers, as will the rest of the Heat's players currently dealing with the league's health and safety protocols. The Heat will play with eight players Tuesday night and could have as many as nine for Thursday's game.